NoViolet Bulawayo Believes Freedom Begins With Imagination; New Book About Nation On Cusp Of Revolution

Spread This News

By nytimes.com

LIKE many of her compatriots, NoViolet Bulawayo once thought Robert Mugabe would rule Zimbabwe forever.

A national liberator turned autocrat, Mugabe presided over the southern African nation for almost four decades, infamously declaring that “only God, who appointed me, will remove me” from office. So when in November 2017, he was forced by the military to resign, Bulawayo knew she had to write about this transformative moment in her nation’s history.

And so was born “Glory,” her second novel, which centers on the rapid fall of a longtime ruler, and will be published on Tuesday by Viking, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

“Writing it felt like responding to a call of duty,” Bulawayo, 40, said in a video interview last month. “I felt like I needed to be part of the collective struggle that was going on. So the book is my participation; that’s my way of showing up.”

“Glory” is being published eight years after Bulawayo’s debut novel, “We Need New Names,” was released to critical acclaim, making her the first Black woman from Africa to be shortlisted for the Booker Prize.

“Glory,” which follows a cast of animal characters in a fictional nation, comes out on Tuesday.

Bulawayo originally set out to write a work of nonfiction about Zimbabwe after the coup, but given the barrage of books, essays and opinion pieces dissecting the post-Mugabe era, she worried that she might not have anything new to say. So she pivoted to fiction, placing “Glory” in the mythical nation of Jidada, which is suffering under the yoke of a brutal dictator and the whims of his corrupt party.

But instead of people, Bulawayo’s novel is animated by a cast of animal characters — horses, dogs, donkeys, goats, chicken, a crocodile — with revealing names like Comrade Nevermiss, General Judas Goodness Reza and Dr. Sweet Mother.

Bulawayo said her decision to use animal voices was “my way of laying ownership to a very public story, a very public drama, and wanting to kind of tell it on my own terms.”

It was inspired, she said, by Zimbabweans on social media assigning animal avatars to some of their leaders — a reference to George Orwell’s “Animal Farm,” a fable about a group of animals revolting against their human owner to establish a more equitable society.

Bulawayo’s decision was also an act of homage to her late grandmother, who entertained her and her siblings every night with stories and folk tales populated by animals.

“When people talk about literary influences, they expect you to just talk about books,” she said. “But for me, even before I started reading, I was listening to stories.”

Laura Tisdel, who coedited both of Bulawayo’s novels, said the cast of animal characters has changed how she sees politics.

“It’s impossible now to turn on MSNBC or watch a press conference or speech and not see the primal responses, the jockeying for alpha position, the sort of theatrics that remind me of the animal world,” she wrote in an email.

Born Elizabeth Zandile Tshele in the Tsholotsho district, in southwest Zimbabwe, Bulawayo left her home country when she was 18 to pursue degrees in the United States, including an M.F.A. in creative writing at Cornell University. She began writing using the pen name NoViolet Bulawayo as a student. In her Ndebele language, “no” means “with,” and Violet was the name of her mother, who died when she was 18 months old. Bulawayo is her hometown, and Zimbabwe’s second largest city.

In 2017, when Mugabe was deposed, Bulawayo was teaching creative writing at Stanford University, but decided to return home weeks later. There, she caught the heady post-Mugabe days, when many Zimbabweans hoped the soaring inflation, unemployment, food shortages and human rights violations that defined his rule would finally come to an end.

“People were excited. People were happy,” Bulawayo recalled. “People thought we had turned the corner.” But the euphoric highs soon dissipated, as Zimbabweans, including herself, continued to line up for everything: fuel, groceries, cash. The government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa — a former vice president to Mugabe — has continued to crack down on the opposition and civil society. The novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga was arrested during an anti-government protest in 2020, and Jeffrey Moyo, a journalist with The New York Times, was prosecuted for spurious charges. Last month, Zimbabwe’s vice president, Constantino Chiwenga, said the ruling party will crush the main opposition party “like lice.” “Glory” follows Destiny, a goat who returns to Jidada to face the country she vowed to leave behind and the mother who plunged into “a deep, dense dark” place when she disappeared. Through her, Bulawayo explores the trauma of displacement, the central role women play in holding societies together and the failure of independent states to attain minimum levels of prosperity for their people. The book also explores the legacy of the Gukurahundi, Zimbabwe’s name for the massacre of thousands of members of the Ndebele minority by Mugabe’s military between 1983 and 1987.

Writing “Glory,” Bulawayo said, affirmed that “the struggle against injustice is the same really across borders, across time.” Credit… Zinyange Auntony for The New York Times