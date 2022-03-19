NoViolet Bulawayo: ‘I’m encouraged by this new generation that wants better’

A still from the 1954 animation adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm.



I ask her how she felt at the time, and feels now, about the reaction of the international community. “I mean, at some point, if you come from a place like Zimbabwe, and you live the life that some of us have lived, you come to appreciate that you are really on your own; that the world does not – I don’t want to say does not really care – but doesn’t seem to know what to do with our situation. So if anything, it wasn’t disappointment in the international community, it was just a feeling of, OK, we are back to square one, and there is no way out of it.”

But that sense of isolation doesn’t have to lead to insularity. There’s an extraordinary, electrifying moment in Glory when a group of animals, waiting for the results of what is ironically called the #freefairncredible election, are galvanised by news from afar, and gather round a phone to watch footage of a brutal murder carried out by officers of the law in another country: “We see them talking, the murdered Black body at their feet like a reaped harvest, like a big black bundle of nothing.” The page resolves into the repetition of a single phrase: “I can’t breathe.”

The murder of George Floyd and the global protests that followed it prompted Bulawayo to reflect on the links between abuses of power across countries and societies, and on her own responsibility as a writer. “This is a point in my work where I have to pause and consider how I position myself in relation to the world, and what is happening; to push my art to do more, to be engaged, and to continue to be in solidarity with struggles for all kinds of freedom everywhere.”

Western women are also going through their own stuff. And the thing is to find the solidarities

She is appreciative of the part that social media has played in allowing those engaged in such struggles to connect with one another, and in the way that it has democratised the news and reportage, providing multiple perspectives and voices. But she notes the importance of continuing to participate and engage once one has logged off, and of remembering that “some of the people engaged in these movements do not always have access to the internet, depending on where they are. It’s easy for the few of us who have the privilege of connectivity to actually think, ah, this is normal. This is the real world. But the reality is that a big chunk of these battles are fought quietly outside of the spotlight of social media, that there are important names that will never trend, and that there are generations of freedom fighters who have been doing this work without the internet, without being spotlighted.”

We talk about how this relates to issues around feminism, and how the proliferation of platforms for sharing experiences and priorities can challenge a dominant western narrative, one that sees women beyond it as victims of oppression in need of salvation. “Western women are also going through their own stuff,” she remarks. “And the thing is to find the solidarities. I think there’s so much to be gained from a truly connected movement, an intersectional movement, women connecting across borders, across time, across all kinds of divisions that are really artificial.”

I wonder how those artificial dividing lines fit into her own experience of living in the US for such a long time. The seismic events of the last few years there, she says, felt disheartening in the sense that they reminded her how “what happens in one part of the world can easily happen even to those other parts that think they are better because they have this democracy thing figured out”. But she remains committed to retaining her dual identity. “I fiercely love both countries. It took me a while to own America as home, because it’s a complicated business. I’m an immigrant, I’m not from there. There is a way in which the country, especially during the Trump years – and really before, but it was certainly amplified then – can remind you of your otherness, of your foreignness. And that can certainly create a tension in how you see yourself in terms of belonging. But the reality is that I’ve lived in both countries for more or less equal years now. I’ve made my life in both countries, and my life continues to be in both countries. So, it is no longer an option to be detached from one place or the other, no matter how maddening they can be.”

Glory is dedicated to “all Jidadas, everywhere”, and it is undeniably a powerful celebration of the strength of a united citizenry, of a moment when those living under tyranny decide that they have had enough – a sentiment that has particular force as we speak, in the immediate aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But it’s also impossible to read it without an awareness of Zimbabwe’s post-Mugabe challenges and, indeed, it is a novel filled with pain and loss. What does Bulawayo feel the future looks like from the present moment? She considers carefully. “As a writer and as a Zimbabwean, there is a feeling of despair, in the sense that nothing is working,” she says. “I know that’s a totalising way of framing it, but the reality is that the future is not encouraging. And understandably, because those who are in charge of the country are inefficient, they are inept, they are corrupt, they do not care about the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans. And, given what just happened in the last election, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be easy to remedy the situation. That’s where the despair comes from. That said, it is always important to hope, to be optimistic. I am encouraged by this new generation that wants better, and I think that’s really going to be an important component of us figuring out the way forward, because for you to go somewhere you have to want better.”

And what will she be up to? She smiles. “What I’m doing next is a whole bunch of relaxing. I’ve been writing since 2017. And this book drained me. I think it’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.” And, mindful of the drain not only on her but on her generator, we say goodbye.