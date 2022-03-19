NoViolet Bulawayo: ‘I’m encouraged by this new generation that wants better’

On the day I talk over Zoom with NoViolet Bulawayo in Zimbabwe, she is relying on a generator to power her internet connection; when she has a tickle in her throat and excuses herself to fetch water, she returns laughing, having forgotten that there is none today, and relieved that her sister has furnished her with a bottle.
Ahead of travelling to the US for the publication of her second novel, Glory, she is in Bulawayo, the home city that provides half of her pen name; the other half, NoViolet, links the Ndebele word for “with” to the name of her mother, who died when her daughter was 18 months old. It was an early loss that, she says, means her writing will always have a strong awareness of how personal lives intersect with larger historical and political forces.
“Some of these things that we carry, we don’t sign up for. But we’re here and, you know, everything and anything can happen to us. It’s part of my story. But it also doesn’t define me or define who I am and where I’m going.”
Born Elizabeth Zandile Tshele in 1981, the year after Southern Rhodesia became Zimbabwe and Robert Mugabe its first prime minister, Bulawayo has used her work to explore the importance of naming as an act of self-possession, so much so that her debut novel was entitled We Need New Names. She herself, she once said on stage, grew up with many names, and didn’t know she was called Elizabeth until her first day at school.
We Need New Names, published in 2013, was shortlisted for the Booker prize, making Bulawayo the first Black African woman and the first Zimbabwean to feature in the final six. Earlier, what became its opening chapter had won the Caine prize for African writing under the title Hitting Budapest, a reference to the nickname given to a wealthy area by the group of hungry children who go there, from the shantytown called Paradise, to steal guavas. The novel moved from Zimbabwe to its protagonist’s new home in the American midwest, a geographical and cultural journey mirrored by its author, who studied in Michigan and Texas before earning a master’s at Cornell University and being awarded the Truman Capote Fellowship, both in creative writing. Having left Zimbabwe at 18, to join an aunt, it would be 13 years before she visited her home country again, due to her studies and the instability in the country. In previous interviews, she has talked about the beginning of her life in the US as a time of silence, where previously she had been a noisy, gregarious child.
Bulawayo went on to teach at Stanford and elsewhere, but 2017 provided her with an exceptional and pressing reason to return to the country of her birth: the end of Mugabe’s rule, following a coup d’etat that ended with his former deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa, being installed in his place. “Because it was so momentous, I knew right from the start that there was a story there,” she remembers. Initially, she planned to write nonfiction, before realising that, by the time she had assembled her material, “everything worth saying would have been said”. When the tumultuous and violent elections of 2018 came round, she knew she needed a different approach. “Spending time on the ground, just witnessing people’s hopes and dreams and fears and optimism, and very crucially witnessing that fall apart with the outcome of the elections, made me realise that, OK, this book was not even about Mugabe, really; it needed to be about the common people, the ordinary people and their stories.”
Even then, the project was to undergo another more radical shift. Bulawayo would wake in the morning, turn on the news, and see that reality was moving more quickly than she could hope to take account of; every new development would complicate or render obsolete a plot line or character. At the same time, she says, Zimbabweans were making frequent use of George Orwell’s Animal Farm to discuss the political situation. Blending that with her memories of her grandmother’s animal-led stories, she decided to forsake the human world entirely.
The result is a novel that opens with the citizens of the imaginary Jidada gathering in sweltering heat to celebrate Independence Day under the eye of the Old Horse and his wife, Marvellous the Donkey, their security assured by a retinue of Chosen Ones and a ferocious pack of dogs, the Defenders. The Old Horse, now reaching the end of his powers, imagines that the animals will stay loyal for ever, but bargains without their swelling discontent:
“But the Father of the Nation didn’t know us either, didn’t know that what was happening to him was actually the best thing to ever happen to us. That after the last election he’d in fact rigged, following the previous one he’d also rigged like the other ones before that he’d stolen – yes, after he and his regime had frustrated all the proper and possible ways at our disposal to remove him in a peaceful and constitutional manner, we’d been left with no choice but to Fbecome the kinds of animals to welcome his demise and welcome his demise whichever way it came.”
Bulawayo spent a year in Zimbabwe and another in South Africa, and then, after six months back in the US, she returned home, where she continued to experience the reality of daily life for Zimbabweans: hours spent queueing for fuel or at the bank to withdraw money, frequent disruptions to utilities and limited access to medical care. How did it feel after the surge of hopefulness that followed Mugabe’s deposition? How quickly did that feeling, which she describes as a turning point after decades of stasis, begin to fade? “I think it became apparent very, very quickly,” she replies, citing the 2018 election as the moment at which those who had been prepared to grant the new administration the leeway to create a new start “realised that, OK, we were still in trouble, nothing had changed”.