Nox Clinches Diaspora Insurance Brand Ambassador Deal

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

MULTI AWARD winning urban grooves sensation, Enock ‘Nox’ Guni’s 2022 is off to a great start after he inked a brand ambassadorial deal with Diaspora Insurance.

The brand partnership agreement is valid for 12 months starting this January.

The agreement will see the Zaka Prince raise awareness on the Diaspora Insurance brand which will partner with him in future music projects.

Diaspora Insurance specialises in marketing and distribution of insurance products and risk management solutions for African diasporans living in the UK, EU, Australia, North America and New Zealand.

The UK headquartered company provides the bespoke Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan which caters for the needs of expatriates.

An excited Nox described the deal as a ‘manifestation’ of his prayers.

He said: “More good news. I am proud to announce my brand ambassadorship agreement with Diaspora Insurance which starts today for the next 12 months. What we have always prayed for is starting to manifest. All praises and worship go back up to the Most High.”

The ‘Ndinonyara’ hitmaker recently dropped dope visuals for his track Desperately taken off his latest studio album, African Royalty.

Nox will also be performing at the Diaspora Insurance SAMA Festival UK set for the 15th and 16th of April alongside other local music stars including Winky D, Alick Macheso, Jah Signal, Mambo Dhuterere, Baba Harare and Selmor Mtukudzi.