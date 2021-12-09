Nox Releases Video For One Lit Hit

Spread This News

By Mandipa Masenyama

SOUTH African-based Zimbabwean vocalist Nox Guni Tuesday dropped exquisite visuals for his hit ‘One Life’.

The song features his brother Tyfah Guni, and Gemma Griffiths.

One Life is part of the album African Royalty, which was released some weeks ago.

The visuals of the song One Life by the trio got masses of excited fans who commended the artists for raising the Zimbabwe banner high through the A grade video.

The lyrics for One Life are in English and Shona.

The African Royalty album sums up 12 tracks, including Desperately, Pasina Mari, Why Why Why? Toita Sei? Feel Alright.

“Please help me share it. It can go global this festive season with your support. It is one step closer,’’ Nox said, commenting on the One Life video.