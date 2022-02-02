NRZ Copper Cable Thief Nabbed

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

A SUSPECTED thief has appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday after he was shot and nabbed while trying to escape with copper cables he had stolen from the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ).

The cables, worth US$ 7000, were recovered.

The state, represented by Lynnet Gwarisa, alleges that Kingston Musakanya (51), connived with one Heaven Denga to steal NRZ copper cables at the rail operator’s Kenneth Kaunda Avenue train station.

His alleged accomplice escaped and is still on the run.

Musakanya is out on bail and receiving treatment at the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for gunshot wounds.

Gwarisa told the court that on January 26 at around 2200 hours, the accused person took advantage of the darkness and managed to gain entrance into the signals workshop by climbing over the security wall, wriggling through an open space which is reportedly between the wall and the roof.

Once inside the workshop, the court heard, Musakanya started pulling out rolls of copper cables and handing them over to his accomplice who was standing outside.

Luck however ran out for them after alert security guards pounced on them.

Musakanya was shot on the right leg as he tried to scale the wall and got apprehended but Denga managed to flee and is still at large.