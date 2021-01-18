NRZ General Manager Dies

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has announced the death of its general manager, Joseph Mashika.

In a statement, NRZ Board chairperson, Advocate Martin Dinha said Mashika (44) died at a private clinic in Harare on 17 January 2021.

“The National Railways of Zimbabwe Board Chairman Advocate Martin Tafara Dinha announces with great sorrow the passing of NRZ Acting General Manager Mr Joseph Mashika.

“The NRZ Board, Management and Staff would like to express its condolences to Mrs Mashika, the children and the entire Mashika family following his untimely death,” said the board chairman.

He described the late Mashika as a dedicated and hardworking professional who delivered his duties with great distinction.

Mashika once served as the parastatal’s board member for six years prior to his appointment as acting manager in August last year. He is survived by wife Nomatter and four children.