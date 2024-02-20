NRZ locomotive derails, plunges into gorge killing three

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THREE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) crew members died Monday night after a locomotive derailed before falling into a gorge between Mutare and Machipanda.

The locomotive which was pulling 14 wagons failed to negotiate a curve due to a suspected brake failure.

In a statement released on Monday, NRZ said the accident took place around 9pm.

Names of the three workers are being withheld until their next of kin have been informed.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the locomotive, which was pulling 14 wagons laden with nine export chrome concentrates and five granite blocks, may have suffered a brake failure leading to a runaway which culminated in the train failing to negotiate a sharp curve thereby falling into the gorge,” read the statement.

NRZ has sent condolences to the families adding that investigations to determine the exact cause of the accident are still underway.