NRZ resumes commuter train service in Bulawayo

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) Wednesday announced the resumption of its commuter train service in Bulawayo.

The company suspended both intercity and local services in March this year following the outbreak of Covid-19.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, NRZ Public Relations manager, Nyasha Maravanyika said the commuter train service will start operating on the 2nd of November 2020.

“NRZ has put in place measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Coaches will be disinfected every day. Passengers will also have their temperature measured and hands washed or sanitised before boarding the train,” said Maravanyika.

He said people suspected to be infected with the disease and commuters without face masks will not be allowed to board the train.

Maravanyika said security personnel will be deployed aboard the trains to ensure strict enforcement of Covid-19 regulations.

The Public Relations manager said, in respect of the City-Cowdray Park route which has been running since 5 November 2018, an additional service will be introduced on the City-Emganwini route.

“The extension of the service to Emganwini follows requests by residents and civic leaders for the NRZ to extend the commuter service for people staying in the south-western suburbs of the city. Fares for the commuter trains will be pegged at RTGS$16 per trip,” added Maravanyika.

The commuter train service will run from Monday to Friday.