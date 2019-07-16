NRZ targets mining engineering to spur turnaround

The ZITF is organising this year's mining fair in Bulawayo

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ)’s engineering unit, Inter-Rail –Tech is hoping to clinch lucrative deals in mining equipment manufacturing and repairing at this year’s Mining, Engineering and Transport exhibition (Mine Entra) which kicks off in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

According to the organisers of the event, Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) a total of 200 direct exhibitors have so far registered for this year’s event with 29% of the registered companies from Bulawayo.

In an interview with New Zimbabwe.com, NRZ public relations manager Nyasha Maravanyika said Inter-Rail-Tech which operates from the parastatal’s mechanical workshops in the city will be focusing on deals to do with the manufacturing of mining equipment and spares for small-scale as well as established miners.

“Inter-Rail-Tech can save the country and miners the much needed foreign currency by manufacturing spares locally and at competitive prices. Most of the spares used in the mining sector are imported but Inter-Rail –Tech is able to manufacture them to customers’ specifications,” said Maravanyika.

He said during the three day expo the company will be showcasing its products which include sleave wheels, cocopan wheels, dolly wheels and rollers for conveyors.

Maravanyika added that the company has also the capacity to repair heavy mining equipment such as jaw crushers while it has also the expertise to rewind motors and generators. Inter-Rail Tech was established in 2017 to unlock NRZ’s engineering expertise and capacity.

The specialised exhibition will run under the theme, “Resourcing the Future: Exploring and Leveraging Mining Potential”.

Mines Minister Winston Chitando is expected to officially open the exhibition on Thursday.

The Ministers of Transport, Industry and Commerce, Energy as well as Finance are expected to attend the mining Indaba.

A mining conference will also be held on Thursday.