NSSA embarks on massive goat project in Kwekwe, eyes export market 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE National Social Security Authority (NSSA) is set to embark on a massive goat project in Kwekwe after securing land in the district’s Zibagwe rural district council (RDC), it has emerged.

Zibagwe (RDC) chief executive officer (CEO), Farayi Machaya, told councillors in a recently held full council meeting that NSSA’s investment in the rural authority is set to transform lives.

“NSSA has secured land in ward 30, Woodlands Farm, where it is looking forward to establishing a goat project and a large abattoir for the export market,” Machaya said.

“Our local youth, women and men, are expected to benefit from such huge investments coming our way, through employment and knowledge in the agricultural, small animals’ husbandry sector. NSSA also donated a borehole at Empress, specifically for small to medium enterprises (SMEs),” he said.

Machaya applauded development work which is being carried out by Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in Kwekwe.

“Council continues to receive complementary support from development partners in almost all our development sectors from gender, health, education, water, sanitation and even food aid,” he said.

He however, said council is on the lookout for unregistered NGOs.

“Council remains vigilant of all unregistered NGOs and community-based organisation (CSOs) activities,” he said.