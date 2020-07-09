NSSA sued over US$220k debt

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

THE National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has been dragged to court by United Arab Emirates’s Smart Link for failing to pay a debt amounting US$220 000.

The debt, according to the firm, arose back in 2018 after the two parties entered into a contract following the awarding of a tender to Smart Link to develop and implement a self- service portal for NSSA.

The total cost for the project was US$221 250.

In papers now before the High Court, the parties then entered an addendum for additional works and Smart Link was contracted again for the designing and integration of the self-service portal with banks and telecommunication companies to facilitate on-line payments.

“It was a further term for the contract of the work quoted plaintiff (Smart Link) would charge USD234 000 and it was agreed that the quoted price would be paid as follows; one hundred percent upon signing of the agreement, 60 percent being payable to Smart Link bank account in Dubai and the other 40% payable to the local account in the name of Global Smartlink,”reads part of the company’s declaration.

The total amount in terms of the tender and the addendum agreement to be paid by NSSA was US$435 250 but NSSA only managed to pay US$225 250 and to date, has failed to settle the debt.

“Plaintiff proceeded to carry out its obligations in terms of the agreement to the satisfaction of the defendant (NSSA). The defendant paid US$225 250 and an outstanding balance of US$210 000 remains unpaid to date.

“Despite numerous demands, the defendant has failed and or neglected to pay the plaintiff the outstanding amount, notwithstanding acknowledging the debt.

“Plaintiff has taken all necessary steps in engaging the defendant through mutual consultations as provided for by the agreement, but all efforts have been futile,” said Smart Link.

The company now wants an order that it be paid the balance of $210 000 and interest at the rate of 2 percent per month calculated from July 2018 to date of final payment and pays for the cost of suit on attorney client scale.

NSSA is yet to file its appearance to defend on the case.