NTS says policy measures bearing fruit, sales volumes up 14%

By Alois Vinga

NATIONAL Tyre Services (NTS) has commended authorities for instituting measures that have stabilised the ZWL currency on the back of recording a 14% volume sales increase amid expectations of firm product demand going forward.

In the year’s first six months, exchange rates deteriorated rapidly pushing annual inflation to 176% in June 2023 in a development that led to an increase in the cost of doing business amid increasing uncertainty.

In response, the Treasury employed a raft of measures such as the reduction of money supply sources, widening the ZWL acceptance through wider usage, scrapping duty payments on basic commodities and strengthening the Dutch Auction System among other measures.

Presenting the group’s performance for the period ended March 31 2023 NTS chairman Rutenhero Moyo hailed the positive impact generated by the measures so far.

“The monetary measures being implemented by the government to stabilise the local currency are bearing fruit given that the local currency is firming against the US Dollar. Foreign currency exchange rates are stabilizing on parallel and auction markets.

“We are cautiously optimistic of continued stability in exchange rates, which will aid planning and business growth,” he said.

Rutenhero said the stabilized ZWL coupled with the current stability in power generation will continue to minimize production disruptions amid expectations for increased demand for tyres and related product and services pick-up in the build-up to general elections and the upcoming agricultural season.

During the period, the availability of Dunlop tyres was instrumental in retaining a large corporate customer base during the year.

“As a result, premium sales in units increased by 14% over the prior year. NTS remains viable as the competitive space continues to be crowded by new entrants across the country.

“The budget brands segment was impacted by the restricted access to foreign currency which in turn affected product availability,” he said.

Sales revenue grew by 21% to ZWL4, 332 billion due to the continued implementation of the turnaround strategy.

Gross profit decreased by 8% to ZWL2, 462 billion (2022: ZWL2, 686 billion) as the cost of sales increased due to higher costs of imported products.

Total operating expenses were maintained at prior levels (inflation adjusted) at ZWL2, 170 billion (2022: ZWL2, 181 billion) due to cost containment measures implemented by management