Nurse bashes doctor workmate over student nurse lover

By Bulawayo Correspondent

A 35-year-old United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH) nurse Tuesday appeared before a Bulawayo magistrate for allegedly assaulting a doctor workmate during a dispute over a student nurse girlfriend.

Jabulani Moyo appeared before magistrate Nomalanga Ndlovu facing assault charges.

Moyo, who is employed as a nurse at the hospital, is accused of assaulting one Raymond Shandare (27) who is also employed as a doctor at the same institution.

Appearing for the State, Ephraim Manongore told the court that on the 13th of July at around 19:30 hours at the referral hospital’s post-natal ward car park, Shandare saw his girlfriend, a Moreblessing Gwanzura’s Honda fit car registration number AEL 4752 parked in the car park.

The prosecutor told the court that Shandare proceeded to see his girlfriend who is also a student nurse at the hospital.

“Complainant noticed that inside the vehicle there was a male adult who was seated on the driver’s seat.

“He then requested to see his girlfriend in privacy of which she complied and she came out of the vehicle,” Manongore told the court.

The prosecutor told court that after seeing him talking with his girlfriend, Moyo came out from the vehicle and confronted Shandare.

“He started assaulting him by head-butting him twice on the head and once on the mouth. The complainant fell on the ground and the accused person squeezed him on the ground,” said Manongore.

The complainant did not suffer any visible injuries but suffered a severe headache.

A medical report was produced in court as part of the exhibit.

Moyo denied the charges insisting that they had fought over the girlfriend.

He told court that Gwanzura was her girlfriend as well.

The magistrate postponed the matter to the 9th of August this month after the state indicated that they wanted to call the investigating officer to testify.

The girlfriend is still yet to testify.