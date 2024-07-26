Nurse Musikavanhu spends 80th birthday at south Wales hospital where career started

Agnes Musikavanhu with ward manager Rachel Wilson, on her visit to Morriston Hospital

Agnes Musikavanhu with ward manager Rachel Wilson, on her visit to Morriston Hospital

Spread This News

BBC

A woman has marked her 80th birthday by returning to the hospital where she started her career nearly 60 years ago. Agnes Musikavanhu was one of the first overseas nurses to help address staffing shortages in Swansea Bay in 1967. She had never set foot on a plane before but left Rhodesia, now known as Zimbabwe, alone at 22 years old, to train as a nurse at Morriston Hospital. The hospital, which dates back to World War Two, was unrecognisable to Ms Musikavanhu on her return.

When asked how she wanted to spend her 80th birthday, the retired nurse immediately requested a trip to the Welsh hospital. She said that, despite moving to London and spending 20 years working in Zimbabwe in public health and managing a private clinic, she never forgot the warm welcome she received in Wales. “My sons said, ‘mam, you are about to turn 80, what would you like to do?’ “I said, ‘do you know what? Of all things, I want to go back to Morriston Hospital in south Wales, where I came as a young girl’.” She added that she had “happy memories” of her time at Morriston. “Welsh people are very warm, very friendly and very social.”

Ms Musikavanhu’s first visit to Wales was a leap into the unknown. “I was the first black nurse to come here from Rhodesia. “I was frightened because of the segregation between white and black people in Rhodesia.” She said when she arrived at Morriston and was the only black girl, she felt lonely for the first two days but soon felt welcomed by the Welsh people. “They would come say ‘come and talk to me’ and invite me to the dining room.”

On her return, Ms Musikavanhu was joined by her three sons, Farai, Tendai and Rugare, and they were given a tour of the hospital. They also enjoyed tea and Welsh cakes, and the staff sang Happy Birthday in Welsh. “There’s a lot of change, a lot of new buildings, I hear the old hospital is demolished now, but it’s beautiful.” The workforce has also undergone a significant transformation, becoming far more diverse. “I’m very, very pleased. Very happy to see you have welcomed so many nurses from overseas. “When I came here I was the only one, and to know that you have recruited so many people is special.”

Deputy head of nursing emergency care and hospital operations, Rebecca Davies, said: “I’m really proud of what Agnes did as a pioneer for all the nurses who have travelled to work here. “It’s been really emotional meeting and talking about nursing and how it has changed.” Her son Farai said the family were “blown away by the sheer love and welcome”. “We weren’t ready for the genuine show of affection that the staff at Morriston showed us today,” he said. “Back in the 1960s things were very different. Rhodesia was a British colony, thing were difficult racially and socially, but mum always spoke about this place with fondness. “She had some unpleasant experiences as an immigrant but she cannot remember any of them being in Swansea.”