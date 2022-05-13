Nurses demand salary hike

Spread This News

By Sharleen Mohammed

NURSES in public health institutions are demanding an increase in their monthly salaries, saying what they are currently getting has been seriously eroded by inflation.

Speaking on the sidelines of the International nurses day commemorations, Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) president Enock Dongo said their current working conditions are sickening.

“We implore our employer to be sincere and dump the sickening penchant of shifting goalposts whenever engagements which revolve around remuneration are in motion,” said Dongo.

“We implore the incumbent national leadership to desist from populism for political mileage. It is fundamental that the national leadership walk the talk and fulfill their promises. We would like to urge all our members who include anesthetics, midwives, general nurses, psychiatric, nurses and even nurse aides to continue discharging their duties in a professional manner as we continue to thrive for excellence,” he said

“Zina will continue to engage the employer through established platforms in our perpetual quest for better working conditions. We respect and cherish all our living and fallen heroes of this esteemed organisation who were persecuted, vilified, victimised and criticised for the noble work they did and waveringly continue to do for the good of the nurses,” he added.

Nurses are currently earning about ZW$19 000 per month which is less than US$100 on the popular black market.

Dongo bemoaned how specialist health workers continue to migrate to either regional or European nations in search of greener pastures.

“Our leadership should be alive to this sickening reality and move with speed to curb brain drain,” Dongo said.