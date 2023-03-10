NUST lecturers down tools after university removes transport allowance

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE National University of Science and Technology (NUST) lecturers have said they will not be reporting for duty citing incapacitation following removal of transport allowances.

A letter seen by NewZimbabwe.com written by NUST Educators’ Association (NUSTEDA) president Mlamuli Dlamini, to the Vice Chancellor indicated that the lecturers’ transport allowances was removed on Thursday.

“This letter serves to inform your office of the resolution by the NUSTEDA constituency in a general meeting held on campus this morning (9 March 2023).

“All NUSTEDA members are incapacitated to report for duty with immediate effect.

“The NUSTEDA membership highlighted that this incapacitation results from the unilateral removal of the transport allowance by the NUST management and the depreciation of the buying power of the salary,” Dlamini said.

Meanwhile teachers have been complaining over poor remuneration but little to no action has been taken.

This has seen professionals in the education sector leaving Zimbabwe for other countries in search of greener pastures.

In October last year 200 teachers were recruited to work in learning institutions across Rwanda and the recruitment process is still ongoing.