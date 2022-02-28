Nutty O dominates Nama awards

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

IT was glitz and glamour as creatives were being honoured at the country’s premier arts honours National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) on Saturday night.

Nama awards, that recognises and rewards excellence and talent within the creative sector was established through an Act of Parliament in 1985 by National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ).

It was a night to remember for the lucky winners as the awards ceremony held under the theme “Zimbabwe and Beyond #AmaLevels” made a return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The qualifying entries for the 20th edition of Nama were art work from December 1, 2019 to November 30, 2021.

Dancehall chanter Nutty O is proving to be an award-winning machine as he continues to bag them time and again.

With memories still fresh having won big again at another top awards ceremony, Zimbabwe Music Awards held last week, Nutty O proved his mettle after bagging two gongs out of three nominations at Nama.

He was adjudged to be Outstanding Male Musician and his album Mustard Seed was declared the Outstanding Album.

To take home the Outstanding Male Musician award, Nutty O brushed aside competition from heavyweights that included Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah, Rockford “Roki’ Josephat, Emergy “Freeman” Chizanga while Jah Prayzah’s Hokoyo, Sounds of Victory by Janet Manyowa and 5136 Born in Highfield by Trevor Dongo could not match the quality of his wildly popular album Mustard Seed that scooped the Outstanding Album gong.

“I had not won a Nama award before, it is an honour making it, considering that I was battling for the awards with Zimbabwe’s greatest musicians,” Nutty O said.

He said the support of his Ability Extension Family had been tremendous, adding that nothing should deter one from achieving their set goals as he was a testimony to that. The Ninja president Winky D has remained the crowd’s favourite over the years after he was voted the people’s favourite under the People’s Choice Award.

Winky D later took to Facebook to salute his fans for their support especially votes in the People’s Choice Award.

The guest of honour Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation minister Kirsty Coventry said the government would continue supporting local artists as well as the improve the entertainment industry.

Guests, who included creatives and stakeholders in the arts industry showcased their sense of fashion on the red carpet.

Both males and females were dressed to kill, while some couples made it to the red carpet in matching attire.

The red-carpet affair was made a unique one by Kae Chaps who made his way on horseback and gave an outstanding performance for the song Mavanga together with Kikky Badass.

Guests were entertained by artistes such as Mambo Dhuterere, Nyasha David, gospel singer Michael Mahendere and Janet Manyowa and Nutty O.

DANCE AWARDS

Outstanding Female Dancer: Lorraine Sibanda in Footprints

Outstanding Male Dancer: Devante Sanganza in My Passion for Dance

Outstanding Dance Choreographer: John Cole in Loyal

Outstanding Dance Group: Umkathi Theatre in Footprints

VISUAL ARTS AWARDS

Outstanding 2-Dimensional Work: Domination by Joseph Nyakwenga

Outstanding 3-Dimensional Work: Nhumbu by Tatenda Gwarada

Outstanding Mixed Media: Do not destroy us by Rickson Zavare

SPOKEN WORD

Outstanding Poet: Obert Dube

Outstanding Comedian: Hidden Sibanda

Social Media Skits: Tarisai Cleopatra “Madam Boss” Chikocho

MEDIA AWARDS

Outstanding Journalist- Print: Sithokozile Sibanda -Ilanga

Outstanding Journalist –Radio: Rumbidzai “Chamvari Mugwira” –Power FM

Outstanding Journalist –Television: Barney Mupariwa –ZBC

Outstanding Journalist –Online Media:Nonkululeko Dube aka Amard ZW Amazing voices

THEATRE AWARDS

Outstanding Actor: Cedric Musongwelwa in Deathbed

Outstanding Actress: Rumbidzai Karize in Deathbed

Outstanding Director: Elizabeth Zaza Muchemwa in How Are You Really

LITERARY AWARDS

Outstanding First Creative Published Works: Bringing us Back by Mercy Dhliwayo

Outstanding Children’s Book: The Cursing Tortoise by Onwald Gwiriri

Outstanding Poetry Book: For Women Trying to Breath and Failing by Batsirai Chigama

Film and Television Awards

Outstanding Actor: Kumbilani Ncube in Ikhasi The Hood

Outstanding Actress: Bathabile Dlamini in Poor Cousins

Outstanding Music Video: Rainmaker by Kalai Faye featuring Djembe Monks

Outstanding Screen Production (Television): Chipo the Gift directed by Daves Guzha

Outstanding Screen Production (Short Film): Nehanda directed by Sydney Taivavashe

MUSIC AWARDS

Outstanding New Comer: Day Tawanda “DT Bio Mudimba” Ncube

Outstanding Female Musician: Janet Manyowa

Outstanding Male Musician: Simbarashe “Nutty O” Carrington Chiwadza

Outstanding Album: Nutty O (Mustard Seed)

SPECIAL AWARDS

Promoter of the Year: Gateway Stream

Outstanding Artist in the Diaspora: Arnold Tongai Chirisa

People Choice Awards

Winky D

Lifetime Achievement Award

Mechanic Manyeruke

CONSISTENT SUPPORTER IN COVID

NASH TV.