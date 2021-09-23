Nutty O Drops Tracklist; Ropes In Demarco, Stonebwoy

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

FAST rising, dancehall crooner Nutty O born Carrington Chiwadzwa has dropped the tracklist for his debut album, Mustard Seed.

Mustard Seed drops on September 24 and executively produced by Nutty O himself and locally acclaimed producer, Dj Tamuka.

The title of the album metaphorically describes the ‘Kokai’ singer’s growth in the entertainment scene, just like how a tiny mustard seed grows into tree.

The album has 14 tracks with four collaborations and official art features a visual art of Nutty O.

Nutty O said, “If you have been following my journey as a musician you know there is nothing I can tell you more.

“The road has never been smooth, sleepless nights, second guessing myself and a lotta hurdles along the way but I am glad you held it down for me.

“Thank you for being patient with me My #ABXPeople, this is my first album, the MUSTARD SEED and it is finally comin your way.”

Jamaican reggae star, Demarco and Ghanaian Afropop chanter, Stonebwoy were roped in on the tracks ‘Ndiwe’ and ‘Success’ respectively.

The other two collaborations feature Urban Grooves artist, Ex Q and Kae Chaps of the ‘Juzi’ fame.

Mustard Seed has received an endorsement from many local entertainment giants including Zimdancehall star, Winky D who in a short video clip he posted on his social media platforms urged music lovers to check out the album.