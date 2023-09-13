Nutty O, Gemma to headline three day Shoko Festival

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

URBAN culture, Shoko Festival has released a tantalising list of artistry for this year’s edition which will be held from September 28 to 30 in Harare and Chitungwiza.

Shoko festival will run under the theme ‘The Take Back’, a call for young Zimbabweans to reclaim their space and their art to create a better future.

The first instalment will be headlined by Nutty O, Gemma, Hwinza and South African Artist Xabiso Vili.

The festival’s delicacy will be the roast which will be hosted for the third time featuring entrepreneur and farmer Kuda Musasiwa as the roastee.

Doc Vikela being the roast master, media personality Candice Mwakalyele, musicians R Peels and Ricky Fire will be the panelists.

Shoko Festival director Farai “Comrade Fatso” Monroe said this year’s edition promises to be exhilarating.

“This year, we are giving the people an inspiring 3 days of powerful music, thought-provoking talks and riotous laughter. Join us to hear young people reclaim their voices and their art forms,” said Comrade Fatso.

The festival has lined up a number of events kicking off with Mash Up Night on the opening day featuring a variety of musical performances.

Shoko will wrap up in Chitungwiza for ‘Peace in the Hood’, with Nutty O, Gemma Griffiths and Hwinza bringing the curtain down on the three-day event.

Shoko festival is a celebration of free expression, urban art, and alternative youth culture.