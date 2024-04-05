Nyabira Cult: Madzibaba Ishmael, accomplices’ case postponed; State preparing more charges

Spread This News

By Tapiwa Svondo

The trial of the cult leader Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa and seven others which was supposed to commence Thursday was postponed to May 7.

This came after the state pleaded with the presiding Magistrate Christine Nyandoro for the postponement of the matter due to ongoing investigations.

“There was an undertaking for us to have been ready for trial today but your worship investigations are still in progress.

“We have not been seating on this case if anyone would want to allege that, we now have a docket and the docket is now before my superiors at Harare Magistrates Court who are going to give us further directives on how to proceed with the matter,” said the State.

The request was duly granted by the Magistrate.

“The court allows the postponement on the basics by the state to finalize their docket, the 7th of May to proceed to trial”, said Nyandoro.

However the state council went on further to inform the court that there were more charges that were being prepared.

“There are other charges that have been prepared by the registrar in the docket these other charges on warranty require investigations once the charges of the act of birth certificates.”

The cult leader’s lawyer Purity Chikangaise quickly objected.

“I will object to such we are placed in this honorable court for two charges the other preference those are other issues were we are going to touch, lets restrict ourselves to the two charges that we are facing, may he be advised to deal with the two”, she said.

Nyandoro backed the State saying it had every right to put other charges to the accused.