Nyabira Cult: Madzibaba Ishmael faces fresh murder, sex with minors charges

By Tapiwa Svondo

Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa appeared at the Norton Magistrates Court facing fresh charges of murder and having sexual intercourse with minors aged between 13 and 16 years.

Chokurongerwa and two others allegedly aborted an expecting mother Hazel Chikurunhe’s pregnancy resulting in her death. Chikurunhe was secretly buried at his compound in Nyabira and her body was exhumed recently.

“The state alleges that on the 12th of November 2023, the accused person, Siribhino Chikunhure and Wonder Kabaya who are still at large, connived to terminate Hazel Chikurunhe’s pregnancy, resulting in her death.

“They went on to secretly bury the deceased’s body at Lily Farm church shrine without following due procedure”, said the prosecution.

Madzibaba Ishmael is also facing fresh charges of having sexual intercourse with underage girls, resulting in the birth of several children.

“It is the State’s case that the accused person engaged in sexual relations with five minors between 2018 and 2024.

“A 15-year-old, resulting in the birth of an infant, 13-year-old, resulting in the birth of 1 infant, 14-year-old with whom he now has two children, 15-year-old with whom he has a child, 16-year-old, resulting in the birth of another infant”.

Madzibaba Ishmael’s trial is set to commence on May 7 and was referred to the High Court to appeal for a bail hearing.