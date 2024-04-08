Nyabira Cult: Remains exhumed at Madzibaba Ishmael’s farm four months after mysterious death 

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

A HUGE police presence engulfed Nyabira, Friday as the law enforcement agents exhumed the body of a woman who was buried at Ishmael Chokurongerwa’s Lily farm last year after dying under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased, Hazel Chikurume, died in November 2023 at the controversial prophet’s shrine and was buried without the knowledge of her mother.

Memory Mukanairi had pleaded with authorities to exhume the remains of her daughter for further investigations into her death.

The deceased’s father and husband who are in police custody led law enforcement agents to the grave.

The family spokesperson only identified as Sendi told the media that they are anxious to know what happened to their daughter in Madzibaba Ishmael’s compound.

“This is my brother’s daughter. When she passed away she was buried in a hurry and on the same day. This has prompted us to come here and exhume her body so that investigations will be carried out on what led to her death.

“When she died no one from our family was informed about it. The police have taken her remains to the mortuary for post-mortem. We await her from the authorities on the outcome of the investigations,” said Sendi.

The Lily Farm, which is known by the residents as Canaan, resembles a deserted place as Ishmael’s followers could not be located at their homesteads when police officers carried out the exhumation.

Sendi said efforts to get the deceased’s four children who are still in the compound were futile as they could not be located.

“We were supposed to take the children home with us but we failed because they have been hidden. When we went to the homestead we saw it deserted,” he said.