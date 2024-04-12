Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Two women from Ishmael Chokurongerwa’s cult have been arraigned before the courts facing human trafficking charges.

This follows their recent arrest after the police raided a residential area where they were hiding seven women and two minors believed to be victims in a matter their leader, Chokurongerwa is accused of contravening the Burial and Children’s Acts respectively.

Danai Tigere (56) and Veronica Chitanda (40) appeared before Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei who granted them US$50 bail.

They will be back in court in two weeks for their routine remand awaiting trial.

Prosecuting, Anesu Chirenje alleged that after Chokurongerwa’s arrest on March 13 this year, the police received information that the two were harbouring some members of the sect at a house in Mufakose.

Acting on the information the police raided the house and rescued women aged between 18 and 24.

They also found two minors aged 15 and 14.

“Upon being interviewed, the two failed to give a satisfactory explanation as to why they were keeping the nine,” said Chirenje.

The duo was subsequently arrested.