Nyadombo Joins SA’s Steenberg United

Spread This News











KickOff

ZIMBABWEAN defender Carlington Nyadombo has moved on to a new job at Steenberg United, linking up with fellow countryman and former Kaizer Chiefs winger Edmore Chirambadare.

Nyadombo recently told KickOff.com about his money troubles at Tshakhum Tsha Madzivhandila, where he went for six months without pay.

After finding his way out of the cage at TTM, Nyadombo has agreed terms with the GladAfrica Championship club and will captain the team for the rest of the season.

The veteran defender is vastly experienced having played for AmaZulu, Polokwane City, Royal Eagles and TTM.

Also at Steenberg is Chirambadare, who was once on the books of Chiefs and was most recently with Royal AM.

Chirambadare spent two years at Chiefs between 2016-2018 managing 27 appearances and scoring once before being offloaded and has played in the first division since then.

Now back under Michael Lukhubeni, Steenberg are seeking to stay up in the GladAfrica Championship and will be hoping the experience of Nyadombo helps them to safety.