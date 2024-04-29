Nyamazi Bush Festival to bring music, adventure to resort town of Nyanga

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE organisers of the inaugural Nyamazi Bush Festival have announced dates for the unique event that is set to light up the scenic resort town of Nyanga.

The fiesta will run from August 10 to 12, 2024.The three-day extravaganza promises an unforgettable experience, attracting over 5,000 attendees with a diverse range of music genres.

Inspired by the hugely successful Victoria Falls Carnival, the Nyamazi Bush Festival looks set to become a major fixture on the Zimbabwean entertainment calendar.

To be held in the Eastern Highlands, the festival will offer more than just music. Attendees can expect a fully-fledged celebration, with camping facilities, culinary delights, and exciting outdoor adventures all on the menu.

“Nyamazi Greens, a picturesque 40-acre campsite nestled in the lush Msasa and pine woodlands of Nyanga, is thrilled to announce the inaugural Nyamazi Bush Festival, set to take place from August 10th to 12th, 2024.

“Similar to the world-renowned Vic Falls Carnival in Victoria Falls in its offering, this exciting event promises an unforgettable experience combining live music, DJ performances across various genres, exhilarating outdoor activities, a diverse food market, and full bar facilities, all amidst the stunning natural backdrop of the Eastern Highlands,” said the organisers in a statement.

With its focus on music, nature, and a vibrant atmosphere, the Nyamazi Bush Festival is poised to be a major draw for locals and tourists alike.

Festival tickets are already on sale online with a discount for early birds.

“In a pioneering move for Zimbabwe, the Nyamazi Bush Festival will be a 100% cashless event, utilising advanced RFID festival tags to enable seamless transactions across the festival site. Attendees can easily load value onto their RFID tags and enjoy hassle-free spending on food, beverages, and merchandise throughout the event.

“For the convenience of festival-goers, Nyamazi Green will provide return luxury coach transport from Bulawayo and Harare, complete with trailers for guests to comfortably transport their festival essentials.

“Early bird tickets and packages to the Nyamazi Bush Festival are now available with a 15% discount online at https://www.nyamazigreens.co.zw/ or through authorised ticketing agents across Zimbabwe. Please note that tickets will not be sold at the gate on the days of the event, and all attendees are required to pre-book their packages and day tickets in advance,” read the statement further.