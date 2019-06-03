Nyamupinga’s Borrowdale property to be auctioned over Agribank debt

Former Zanu PF bigwigs have been losing properties after being shunted out of the party

Former Zanu PF bigwigs have been losing properties after being shunted out of the party

By Alois Vinga

FORMER Goromonzi West legislator, Biata Nyamupinga’s Borrowdale property is set to be auctioned to offset an unspecified debt which the ex-lawmaker owes a local financial institution.

Papers signed by Choruma Marias Valuation and Estates Executives (Pvt) Limited seen by NewZimbabwe.com revealed that Nyamupinga owes Agribank Zimbabwe an undisclosed amount which she has failed to pay.

“Duly instructed by Agribank of Zimbabwe Limited we have on offer the following properties for sale by public auction.

“In the case of Biata Nyamupinga versus Agribank ,the defendant’s right and interest in a piece of land situated in the in the district of Salisbury called stand 604 Quinnington of Borrowdale Estate, measuring 3486 square metres in extent, together with all permanent improvements constructed thereon,” says the papers.

Contacted for comment, Agribank’s head of credit and debt recoveries, Clever Mpofu refused to quantum of the debt owed by the former Zanu PF lawmaker. He however hinted Nyamupinga is scrambling to save her property.

“I am not in a position to shed more light on the matter as it involves customer’s confidential information which cannot be shared with the media. However, I can confirm that Nyamupinga is running around to save the property and so far only a few procedures are left to protect the property,” Mpofu said.

Nyamupinga was recalled from parliament by the ruling Zanu PF party last year over in the aftermath of the fall of former President Robert Mugabe following the November 2017 coup that catapulted President Emmerson Mnangagwa to power.

Several former ZANU-PF top officials have lost properties over debts soon after being pushed out of the party. Mugabe has also auctioned machinery from his farm in Mazowe in the past few months.

Recently, former Mines and Mining Development Deputy Minister Fred Moyo lost his family property and estate after the High Court recently ruled in favor of Stanbic Bank which is seeking to recover over US$766 000 it is owed.

Former Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere lost his home in Nyanga after the State successfully applied for its forfeiture on account that the ex-Zanu PF official had become a fugitive from justice.