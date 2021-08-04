Nyamutsamba named Bulawayo Province’s New Director of Rugby  

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe national rugby sevens head coach Gilbert Nyamutsamba has been appointed director of rugby for the Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board (BMRFB) as the province looks to strengthen its structures ahead of the sport’s resumption after the Covid -19 induced hiatus.

A former Zimbabwe rugby international before venturing into coaching, Nyamutsamba is well respected in the province and around the country as a whole due to his sterling contributions both as a player and coach.

The seasoned coach has also contributed immensely to rugby development in Bulawayo, having previously helped a number of schools such as Petra, Milton High and the Western Suburbs development team.

His last international assignment as coach was in February when he led the Cheetahs in the two-legged inaugural World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series in Chile and Uruguay.

BMRFB chairman Craig Change said the board wants to tap into Nyamutsamba’s experience and grow rugby in the province by building a vast pool of players capable of challenging for starting places in the various national teams.

“For the first time, we’re having a director of rugby in our board. That’s a technical position and we’ve gone out to lure one of the most qualified and most experienced coaches in the country Gilbert Nyamutsamba. His record speaks for itself, having served as the Cheetahs’ coach for a long time. Why have we taken him, one may ask? We want him to bring all the experience he garnered travelling around the world,” said Change.

“We’ve identified a number of young coaches that are going to work with him (Nyamutsamba) so that he imparts his knowledge to them for us to have continuity. The coming on board of Nyamutsamba as well as setting up of solid structures is part of BMRFB’s drive towards becoming semi-professional.”

Nyamutsamba has been actively involved in local rugby for the past three decades made his Sables debut in 1991 at the age of 21 but took a break from international rugby to focus on football where he played for Bata Power before he was signed by Gweru United when they gained promotion into the Premiership.

Ten years after making his Sables debut, Nyamutsamba finally returned to represent Zimbabwe in the game he loved, doing so at Busters Sports Club, in Bulawayo, after moving from Gweru to start his own business.

Nyamutsamba also went on to play for the Cheetahs before moving to coaching. He is the only Zimbabwean coach to win the Hong Kong qualifier tournament.

He has also led the Cheetahs to two World Cup tournaments in 2013 and 2019.