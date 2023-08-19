Nyanga Craft Ciders set to penetrate export markets

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

YOUTH owned business Nyanga Craft Ciders is set to invade the export market following rapid improvement of its products, the trade promotion agency ZimTrade has revealed.

Established in 2019 the company manufactures ciders using Nyanga apples due to their particular characteristics and balance of flavors brought up by the climate and soils in which the apples are grown.

The company was a participant in the 2022 edition of the ZimTrade organised Eagles Nest program aimed at harnessing the skills of the youths and inculcating an export-centric mind frame to their businesses which saw the Manicaland based firm participating in training, mentorship, and technical interventions.

“The program empowered the company to develop their products’ quality, branding, and packaging.

“After demonstrating export readiness, ZimTrade facilitated the first-time exhibition by the youth-led company at this year’s edition of Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in preparation for participating at international exhibitions,” said ZimTrade in an update.

The trade promotion agency believes that value addition is the only strategy for companies to boost productivity and unlock better value.

“Due to the uniqueness of the products, they have created demand on the local and export markets and with investment in automation capacity will increase to meet the export markets demand.

“The role being played by Nyanga Craft Ciders in the market is value creation through value chain management,” said Zimtrade.

The trade promotion agency said apple farmers in Nyanga used to lose part of their post-harvest value due to poor postharvest management, bad agronomic practice, and poor grades but since the emergence of Nyanga Craft Ciders, such losses have since been minimised.

The company has also been hailed for managing to create employment to the youths.

The high quality products now offered by the company have strategically positioned them to be competitive beyond the country’s borders.