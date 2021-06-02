Nyanga Man (39) Stones Dad (70) To Death Over Witchcraft Accusations

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A NYANGA has been arrested facing murder charges after he went berserk last week and stoned his father to death over allegations he was practicing witchcraft.

Police confirmed the incident, saying investigations were in progress.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luxson Chananda said the suspect Josphat Sachota (39) from Satuku Village under Chief Saunyama, on May 28, at around 5 pm saw his father, Alois Tanyanyiwa Sachota (70) walking with his wife Mary Dukwara (46).

The two were coming from their garden and Josphat reportedly approached them and accused his father of practicing witchcraft.

However, the elderly Sachota tried to avoid Josphat but the son became violent and picked a stone.

“The deceased tried to run but the suspect hit him with a stone. He picked another stone and started hitting him continuously,” said Chananda.

Josphat reportedly picked a bigger stone which he used to stone his father until he died.

A report was made at Nyamaropa Police Station who attended the scene and arrested the suspect.

“People should desist from taking the law into their own hands. They should learn to solve their disputes amicably or engage leaders in their communities whenever they are entangled in a dispute,” said the police spokesperson.