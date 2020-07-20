Nyanga Man Arrested After Fatally Assaulting Neighbour’s Daughter (2)

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

NYANGA: A 24-year-old man from Kagoza village in Ruwange here has been arrested for fatally assaulting his two-year-old neighbour`s daughter.

Police confirmed the incident and the arrest of Forward Kembo.

Manicaland deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Luxson Chananda, said the suspect, Kembo is now in police custody facing murder charges.

He said the deceased Panashe Zamwarira succumbed to head injuries she sustained during the attack.

According to the police, on the day in question at around 10.30 pm, Kembo was involved in a verbal altercation with his family members.

He was accusing his father Mathias Kembo, 91, of using his goblins to torment him. The suspect became violent and started assaulting Mathias, Hazvinei and Nyasha Kembo.

The family members fled and sought refuge in a nearby bush but Forward followed them and continued to assaulting Hazvinei.

“Hazvinei screamed for help and their neighbour Christina Chibade (38) rushed to assist leaving (Panashe) Zamwarira sleeping at home,” said Chananda.

The minor, who was asleep heard the altercation and followed her mother.

Whilst on her way, the suspect grabbed her by the leg and threw her on the ground three times.

She died on the spot.

“The suspect grabbed the minor on the leg and threw her on the ground three times and she sustained serious head injuries. She died on the spot,” said Chananda.

A report was made to the police who attended the scene leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The deceased’s body was taken to Elim Mission Hospital for postmortem.