Nyanga man in court over US$7500 fraud 

By Erica Jecha

A 50-year old Nyanga man was Monday dragged before the courts charged with fraud after he allegedly fleeced unsuspecting customers of US$9,500 in a timber deal.

Sydney Hondo Maneswa appeared before Harare magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure and was remanded in custody to November 8 for address verification following bail clearance by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

It is alleged he lied he was working under a company called Stapleford and misrepresented his capacity to supply processed timber.

According to court papers, sometime in July 2021 he received a payment of US$2000 for the timber.

Maneswa took the money and he became evasive and went on to block the victims’ contacts and failed to supply the timber.

A report was made to the police leading to his arrest.

Maneswa also conned another victim of US$7 500 in August this year using the same trick.