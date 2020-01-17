Nyanga Police Nab 4 Harare Men Smuggling 53 x 90kg Mbanje

By Staff Reporter

NYANGA Police have intercepted a truck and arrested four men who were carrying a contraband of 53 x 90 kilogrammes of dagga (Mbanje) which was destined for Mutare after being smuggled into the country from Mozambique.

Police have confirmed the arrests.

Manicaland police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said police arrested Denise Chikumba, 43, Aswell Marange, 35, Mario July, 45, and Farai Bizeki, 45, all from Harare.

They were taken to Ruwangwe police station for further investigations and were expected in court this week.

Kakohwa said on January 12, police received a tip-off that a truck carrying the illicit herb had illegally crossed into Mutore Village under Chief Katerere into Zimbabwe from Mozambique.

“At around 2330hrs along the Nyanga and Nyamapanda Highway, police manned a roadblock and stopped a Toyace registration number AFD 5997 and there were four men aboard,” said Kakohwa.

“The four suspects used an illegal crossing point from Mozambique into Zimbabwe. Police received information that the four were on their way to Mutare with the contraband and laid an ambush,” said the police spokesperson.

Kakohwa said police will not hesitate to arrest those caught dealing in dangerous drugs.

“As police, we would like to warn those dealing in dangerous drugs that the long arm of law will descend on them heavily,” he said.