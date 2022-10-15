New Zimbabwe.com

Nyanga school bus accident claims six lives – MP reveals

15th October 2022
By Staff Reporter

A TYNWALD School Bus was involved in an accident at Juliasdale in Nyanga Friday with five students dying on the spot, it has emerged.

According to Nyanga South legislator, Supa Mandiwanzira, another student died on admission at Nyanga District Hospital.

Mandiwanzira commended quick reactions by emergency services and members of the local community which he said “made a huge difference”.

