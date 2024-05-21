Nyanhi appointed National Arts Council director

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) has appointed Napoleon Nyanhi as its new director, succeeding Nicholas Moyo.

Moyo is now permanent secretary in the Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Ministry.

NACZ board chairperson Nozipho Maraire announced the appointment in a statement. The council believes Nyanhi’s leadership will facilitate the realization of its restructuring vision, strategic objectives, and stakeholder requirements.

As director, Nyanhi will oversee the implementation of NACZ’s strategic agenda, cultivate partnerships with key stakeholders, and advocate for the significance of the arts in society.

“In his new role as Director, Nyanhi will be responsible for executing the strategic direction of the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe, fostering partnerships with key stakeholders, and championing the importance of the arts in society His leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing the Council’s mission to support and promote the development of the arts for the benefit of all Zimbabweans,” said Maraire.

The appointment of Nyanhi is seen as timely, given the evolving landscape of the arts community, where challenges and opportunities abound.

Maraire highlighted Nyanhi’s passion for innovation and his steadfast commitment to the arts as qualities that position him as an ideal leader to steer NACZ into the future.

“Nyanhi’s appointment comes at a critical time for the arts community, as we navigate the challenges and opportunities of a rapidly evolving world His passion for innovation and his unwavering dedication to the arts make him the ideal leader to guide the National Arts Council into the future.

“The National Arts Council extends its warmest congratulations to Napoleon Nyanhi on his appointment as Director. We look forward to working together to build a brighter, more vibrant future for the creative and cultural industry in Zimbabwe,” added Maraire.

Nyanhi brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having served as managing director of Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation and executive director of the National Arts Merit Awards since 2019.

His extensive background includes influential positions in the media and arts sectors, such as production manager at C Media Africa, founding station manager of Capitalk FM, and programming manager at Star FM.

Nyanhi holds degrees and certifications from Africa University, Clark Atlanta University, University of the Witwatersrand, University of Westminster, and most recently, a Master’s Degree in Strategic Management and Corporate Governance from Midlands State University.