Nyaradzo dismisses wrong body expatriation story 

By Staff Reporter

FUNERAL assurance company, Nyaradzo Group, has dismissed as fake and malicious, news that it had expatriated the wrong body to America last week.

Nyaradzo had been accused of expatriating a black corpse instead of a white one to an unnamed destination in America, with the article in question quoting an anonymous, disgruntled employee of the alleged dead American.

Nyaradzo Group spokesperson, Prudence Muganiwa, said they are yet to ascertain the source of the article.

“This a false story whose origins we don’t know and are yet to establish,” said Muganiwa.