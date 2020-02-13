Nyarota, Daily News Reach Agreement Over US$60k Debt

By Staff Reporter

ASSOCIATED Newspapers of Zimbabwe (ANZ), the publishers of the Daily News, has reached an agreement with its founding editor, Geoffrey Nyarota who was facing civil imprisonment for failing to settle a US$60 000 debt he owed the publisher.

A lawyer representing the publisher Wednesday told High Court judge, Judith Mushore that the two parties had reached an agreement before requesting that the case be struck off the roll.

“The last time we appeared in court, the case was postponed for parties to reach an agreement. I can confirm that parties have reached a settlement and we request that the case be struck off the roll,” said the lawyer.

However, Mushore said she would only remove the case from the roll if the two parties submitted a written document showing consent.

ANZ had filed summons against Nyarota with the High Court seeking to recover a debt which arose back in 2016 after he was ordered to reimburse the publisher US$60 000 he pocketed after selling his website, Zimbabwe Times to the company back in 2019.

Nyarota was hit with the lawsuit after he allegedly failed to fulfil the terms of the sale agreement.

ANZ claimed Nyarota was yet to settle the debt despite several attempts to recover the money before the company sought civil imprisonment against him.

In December 2016, High Court Judge, Amy Tsanga ordered Nyarota to reimburse ANZ after the website deal went wrong.