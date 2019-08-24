Nyasa Big Bullets hungry for Pure Platinum Play

By Mbekezeli Ncube

NYASA Big Bullets coach, Kalisto Pasuwa has revealed that his Malawian side were ready for Norman Mapeza’s FC Platinum in a CAF Champions League second leg round one preliminary round match to be played at Barbourfields Stadium this Saturday afternoon.

The teams played to a goalless draw in the first leg played in Blantyre, Malawi two weeks ago.

“I think the boys are ready and they have got that hunger to play FC (Platinum). Yes we are playing against a very good team, they were very solid when they came to Blantyre. They were not opening up space and we hope this time they will open up,” Pasuwa told journalists after his team’s training at Barbourfields stadium Friday.

Both teams have got the advantage of progressing to the next round.

For FC Platinum, they have got the home ground advantage but a single goal from Nyasa Big Bullets can make a huge difference courtesy of an away goals rule.

On paper, if history can repeat itself, Pasuwa has never lost a game at Barbourfields stadium for some time now as he spent four years at Dynamos without defeat to bitter arch rivals Highlanders.

“I do not remember the last time I lost at Barbourfields, both as a player and as a coach. I hope also me coming here as a coach of Nyasa Big Bullets will do better when we are playing FC (Platinum),” the former Dynamos and Warriors legend added.

“We brought a lot of youngsters and I hope that they will adapt and I also hope that tomorrow (Saturday), the better team will win,” Pasuwa said.