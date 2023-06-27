Nyatsime 38 activists out on bail

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A GROUP of 38 opposition activists arrested two weeks ago on allegations of public violence have been granted bail by a Chitungwiza magistrate.

The CCC activists were ordered to pay US$60 each and report to Chitungwiza police once every month as part of their bail conditions.

They were arrested following public violence which erupted in Nyatsime, where Zanu PF cell offices were destroyed.

The suspects also allegedly destroyed houses belonging to Zanu PF members, hitting the public with bricks and stones.

The group included Adam and Trevor Furukiya, Tashinga Chihaka, Donald Mugondegwa and others.

They however deny the allegations and insist they were not even close to the alleged crime scene.

The State was represented by Michael Reza, Malvern Mwendera, Faith Simango and Munyaradzi Karimazondo.

According to court papers, on June 8 at about 1700 hours accused persons allegedly proceeded to Nyatsime area, Chitungwiza where they engaged in public violence.

It is alleged that upon arrival at Nyatsime the accused persons “destroyed Zanu PF cell Offices, destroyed several houses and also assaulted members of Nyatsime community with bricks, sticks and open hands and also taking their valuables such as cash and cell phones thereby causing massive destruction to property and inflicted serious injuries on them.”

The State alleges the accused persons were positively identified by the complainants who also became victims of violence.

They are being represented by Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum attorneys.