Nzenza denies receiving Nssa loot

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

PUBLIC Service Minister, Sekai Nzenza has rubbished claims that she received a bribe in order to stall the tabling of the National Social Security Authority (Nssa) forensic audit report before Parliament.

Weekend rumours claimed Nzenza was on the run from possible arrest over claims she had been given part of the Nssa loot by Tourism Minister Priscah Mupfumira but government also scoffed at the claims with Information permanent secretary indicating she was in her Chikomba rural home.

Mupfumira a former Public Service Minister is currently in remand prison awaiting trial on charges of criminal abuse of office emanating from the Nssa audit undertaken by the Auditor General Mildred Chiri last year.

“That did not happen, that is nonsense. I was supposedly given a lot of money. I am not dwelling much on nonsensical stories.

“I have a mandate to deliver to the public and to ensure that money entrusted to NSSA is managed properly,” Nzenza said.

“I have a village some of you know that very well. I go to the constituency on Fridays when I go to the constituency quite often there is poor network. It is right down in the Save river and there are problems there, there are crocodiles troubling villagers.”

Nzenza told journalists Monday that the reports were baseless stories peddled on social media.

Posting on his Twitter handle, Independent Norton MP, Temba Mliswa claimed Nzenza was Mupfumira’s accomplice and was on the run following the latter’s arrest last week.

Social reports also claimed Nzenza had received a plush Cape Town house and US$90 000 from Mupfumira to hide the Nssa audit report which she has dithered to table before Parliament despite pressure from lawmakers.

Nzenza said she was still looking into the report but has given a copy to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s office as well as the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission leading to Mupfumira’s arrest.