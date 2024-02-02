Obriel Chirinda joins Ngezi Platinum Stars 

By Sports Reporter

AFTER massive speculation regarding his next move, 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League soccer star of the year finalist Obriel Chirinda has joined defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The Mhondoro-based side unveiled the 27-year-old striker as part of its new arsenal on Thursday.

Chirinda who is coming from Bulawayo Chiefs was the second-best top goalscorer last season with 12 goals, one behind Golden Boot winner Takunda Benhura who is now his new teammate.

With four player of the month accolades last season, Chirinda was on the wish list of many topflight league sides including Dynamos, CAPS United and Highlanders

Other than Obriel Chirinda, Ngezi Platinum has also signed Moses Dhemhera from ZPC Kariba and Talent Chamboko from Manica Diamonds.

2024 is going to be one of the busiest seasons for Madamburo as they will compete in three competitions namely the CAF Champions League, Castle Lager Premier Soccer League and the Chibuku Super Cup.