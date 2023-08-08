Officers charged over Harare Central Police Station arson, theft of US$40k exhibit money

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THREE police officers stationed at Harare Central Tuesday appeared in court charged with theft and malicious damage to property charges after they stole over US$40 000 exhibit money before setting ablaze central stores to cover up for their offence.

The three are Stanley Musekiwa (46), Takaidza Mugwisi (36) and Masimba Stanely Gwasunda (43).

The trio appeared before Harare magistrate, Marewanazvo Gofa who remanded them in custody awaiting bail hearing.

Musekiwa is an Inspector and is the officer in Charge CID Stores and Business Harare, Mugwisi and Gwasunda are his subordinates.

It is the State’s case that on June 23 2023 Mugwisi recovered cash amounting to US$40 500 from one Carlington Gengezha who had committed unlawful entry and theft in Belvedere, Harare.

The recovered cash and US$5 000 which had been recovered on different cases was taken into possession by Musekiwa the Officer In Charge and he handed it to Gwasunda who is the Exhibit Officer.

Musekiwa and Gwasunda were supposed to place the money in a safe at CID Homicide Harare for safekeeping as has been instructed by Deputy Director Crime CID Zimbabwe.

“Instead stashed the cash into a four-plate stove oven drawer which was in office 26 CID Stores and Business Harare.

“On August 6 2023 Mugwisi was deployed on night guard duties securing CID offices that included the exhibit room.

“On the same date at around 0100 hours the three accused persons took advantage of darkness after an electrical fault at Harare Central Police station and proceeded to office 26,” reads court papers.

They stage-managed a break-in by cutting the padlock keys that secures the screen gate using a bolt cutter to cut while in actual fact they used keys to open the door to gain entry.

They opened the four-plate stove oven drawer which was securing the cash, and stole the cash which was in a bag and yet to be quantified exhibits before they set the room alight thereby destroying several other Exhibits comprising two four plate stove, a fridge, a bed, various clothing, several crates of beer cell phones, several televisions, radios, and gas tanks.

The fire caused extensive structural damage to the building and the value of the destroyed exhibits and building is yet to be quantified.