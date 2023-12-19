OK Zimbabwe commends 10% cap removal on exchange rate

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

LEADING retailer, OK Zimbabwe Limited has commended the policy directive made by monetary authorities which recommended the removal of the 10% cap on the exchange rate amid expectations that a written regulatory approval will bring clarity.

Before the recommendation, traders were directed to peg their prices up to a maximum of 10% above the official rate and nothing more.

The condition irked the industry which believed that the peg was creating an artificial premium which is fixed prompting an outcry on the need to do away with the cap.

Presenting the group’s performance for the half-year’s period ended September 30 2023, OK Zimbabwe Limited chairman, Herbert Nkala commended the policy directive.

“We welcome the Monetary Policy Committee recommendation to remove the 10% margin cap on the in-store exchange rate and remove IMT tax on card transactions for our customers.

“These measures will go a long way to remove the price distortions brought about by the uneven exchange rate disparities and this should result in lower prices for the consumers. However, we await the regulatory provisions that will give legal effect to the recommendations,” he said.

Meanwhile, revenue for the half year grew by 60.38% to ZWL 727.9 billion from ZWL 453.8 billion in the comparative period. In historical cost terms, revenue grew by 473.46% to ZWL 541.3 billion from ZWL 94,4 billion.

In historical cost terms, operating costs increased by 886.83% mainly driven by utilities and backup power expenses, transport and delivery, maintenance and labour costs.

Profit before tax for the period increased by 63% to ZWL 43,4 billion translating to a profit margin of 6% in historical cost terms, loss before tax was ZWL 8,3 billion.

The Group utilized credit facilities to fund its strategic growth initiatives by its medium to short-term growth plans and this resulted in the net finance charges increasing by 63.86%.

Capital expenditure for the half year grew to ZWL 16,8 billion.

Most of the capital expenditure was channelled towards the new Bon Marché Marondera store and several new Alowell Pharmacy outlets that are now fully operational in-store at selected branches.