Olympics-bound Isaac Mpofu receives USD$10k sponsorship from Nedbank

ZIMBABWE long-distance runner Isaac Mpofu on Thursday received a huge boost of support from Nedbank ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics to be hosted by France in July.

With a value of US$10 000, the sponsorship package will cover training facilities and logistical support for the 35-year-old long-distance runner.

Mpofu’s sponsorship comes as he is still celebrating winning a bronze medal at the just-ended African Games.

“I’m happy to have received such support, I want to thank Nedbank and want to give assurance that this will take me a long way as I prepare for the Olympics,” said Isaac Mpofu.

The long-distance national record holder is preparing for the Boston Marathon scheduled to take place on April 15 and the availed funds will play a part in fine-tuning his preparations.

Nedbank Zimbabwe revealed that they hope to support Mpofu so that he can give his best at the Olympics.

“We aim to help Isaac so that he focuses ahead of the Olympics hence we have covered up areas in which he needs support as he prepares.

“All we want is to see him doing the best and raise the country’s flag high,” said Nedbank Zimbabwe head of treasury Latifa Kassim.

Mpofu secured his Olympic slot in 2022 and has been working on improving his timing which is gradually doing well, his personal best so far being 2 hours 6 minutes.

He is one of the two Zimbabweans who have qualified for the Olympics, rower Stephen Cox being the other one.