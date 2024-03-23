Olympics bound Isaac Mpofu scoops bronze at African Games

By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE long distance runner, Isaac Mpofu, on Friday won bronze at the ongoing African Games after finishing third in the men’s half marathon.

Mpofu completed the race in 01:05:37, that is 34 seconds behind Eritrea’s Samson Amare who came first.

Friday’s medal is the second one for Zimbabwe’s athletics team, adding on to Ashley Kamangira’s bronze medal which was won in women’s 100m hurdles on Wednesday.

Team Zimbabwe currently boasts of nine medals at the multi sport event and they do have a tenth medal guaranteed through the Chevrons who are set to play Namibia in the men’s T20 final on Saturday.

Mpofu was using the marathon as part of his preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics coming in June.

The 35-year-old long distance runner is one of the two athletes from Zimbabwe that have qualified for the upcoming global sports event, rower Stephen Cox being the other one.