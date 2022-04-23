Human trafficking kingpin in court

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

A SUSPECTED human trafficking syndicate ring leader, Farisisai Mupeti (35), has been arrested and taken to court on two counts of contravening the Trafficking in Persons Act.

Mupeti, of Rusike Phase 3 in Marondera, appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda, who remanded her in custody to June 1 after advising her to seek bail at the High Court due the the severity of the crime.

According to the state, sometime in November 2022, Mupeti made false representations to the first victim well aware she intended to traffic her for labour exploitation.

Acting in connivance with one Lincell Allimonis (still at large) believed to be in Oman, Mupeti lied to her first victim that there was a job opportunity in Dubai.

She promised her a lucrative salary and favorable working conditions before she fell prey for the offer.

“Her accomplice Allimos went on to send the victim air tickets and a VISA,” reads the state outline.

The victim discovered that the tickets were destined for Oman and not Dubai as has been promised and were written in Arabic.

“The accused processed a fake medical examination report and polymerize chain reaction tests for the victim ,” reads court papers.

Prosecutors allege the victim then travelled to Oman and upon arrival her documents were confiscated by Mupeti’s accomplices.

She was then sold to a purported employer who subjected her to labour exploitation.

“She was denied food, worked around the clock and was kept in doors for three months,” said the state.

The victim only managed to return to Zimbabwe after lying to her employer that she needed to attend her marriage ceremony in Zimbabwe and that her family had bought her tickets.

According to prosecutor, Mupeti lured another victim early this year and repeated the same trick in connivance with Allimos again.

The victim went through abuse for three weeks and only managed to escape after lying that her mother had died.

“She even stated that if she failed to attend her mother’s burial in Zimbabwe she will suffer from mental illness,” said prosecutors.

The employer demanded to see the burial order before releasing her.

The court heard her employer even demanded that her family must buy her air tickets to and from Zimbabwe and they complied to enable her to return home.

Anesu Chirenje represented the state.