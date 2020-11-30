One Killed, 30 Still Missing After Collapse Of A Bindura Gold Mine

Rescuers are trying to reach at the miners trapped underground after a shaft in an outdated gold mine collapsed.

Relatives of those trapped have been holding vigil since late Wednesday, when the accident occurred in the town of Bindura, well north of the capital, Harare.

Miners who are part of small-scale operations work in unauthorised settings to avoid selling their gold to a state-owned buyer and receiving a reduced amount of foreign currency.

Gold mining accounts for 60% of the foreign currency coming into Zimbabwe.