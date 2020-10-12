One Killed, Five Injured In Shoot Out At Rugeje’s House

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

ONE person died while five were critically injured after a fierce gun-battle at the home of senior Zanu PF official Engelbert Rugeje in Mt Pleasant, Harare.

Efforts to get a comment from the police were unsuccessful but sources said the dead person was with a Zanu PF youth membership card.

The two-hour shooting incident involved security details and unknown people at the upmarket Mt Pleasant home along Cheshire Road.

Rugeje is reported not to be at home when the shooting incident happened in the early hours of Sunday.

Opposition politician, Jealousy Mawarire also confirmed the shooting.

“Zanu PF youth membership card, suspected to be of one of the intruders at Gen Rugeje house, found after fatal gunfire exchange with alleged armed robbers. Zanu PF and lawlessness are Siamese twins,” said.

The shooting took place when temperatures in the ruling party are rising as the party prepares for its district coordinating committee (DCC) elections and the pending parliamentary and local government elections.

Last week, police in Kwekwe had to fire warning shots and teargas to disperse hundreds of warring Zanu PF members gathered at party offices for primary elections to select Kwekwe Central candidate to contest in parliamentary by-elections.