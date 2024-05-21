One killed, several injured as London-Singapore flight hit by severe turbulence – airline

News24

One person died, and several more were injured when a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore encountered severe turbulence.

In a statement on Facebook, the airline said that 211 passengers and 18 crew members were on flight #SQ321, a Boeing 777-300ER, and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

BBC News reported that 30 people aboard the flight suffered injuries. Singapore Airlines has not specified the extent of the injuries or whether the person who died was a passenger or crew member.

The statement reads: “The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at [15:45] local time on 21 May 2024.”

According to AFP, the airline is working with local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance and is sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance that may be needed.

Additional reporting by AFP.