One person dies, 32 injured in Tenda bus accident 

By Staff Reporter

ONE passenger perished while 32 others were injured after a Tenda bus which was traveling from Harare to Mutare overturned on Thursday in Rusape.

The fatal accident occurred around 4pm at the 160km peg along the highway near the popular Sakupwanya farm.

Manicaland police spokesperson, inspector Nobert Muzondo, confirmed that one man died on the spot as 32 others were injured.

The bus driver, Levison Popi (63) reportedly tried to overtake a haulage truck and panicked after noticing traffic police details ahead of him.

Upon slowing down in order to revert back to his lane, Popi lost control of the bus which swerved and overturned before landing on its side, in the middle of the road.

“32 people were injured yesterday, while one male adult succumbed to severe body injuries after being trapped inside.

“The conductor sustained a deep cut on the left hand and the driver had some chest pains.

“The bus driver attempted to overtake a tanker haulage and saw a Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) checkpoint,” said Muzondo adding that the deceased person was ferried to Rusape General Hospital for postmortem.

The 32 injured were also taken to the same hospital before some of them were referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare.