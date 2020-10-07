Only 29% Zim teachers reporting for work – Minister

Spread This News











APA

Only 29 percent of teachers are reporting for duty at Zimbabwe’s public school as the majority of instructors boycott work over poor working conditions, APA learnt here on Wednesday.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Cain Mathema told the state-run Herald that not all teachers have been reporting for work since schools opened for examination classes last month.

“It is correct that a number of teachers are not at work. On average about 29 percent are going to work,” Mathema said.

He, however, downplayed the impact of the boycott.

“Those teachers going to work suffice the job at hand,” he said.

He did not say what would happen when the rest of the children return to school on October 26, at which time all the teachers would be needed at work.

Teachers employed by the government have refused to return to work since last month, citing “incapacitation” due to low salaries.

They claim they are unable to afford bus fare to come to work and are demanding US$520 or its equivalence in local currency from the government. They currently earn an equivalent of US$50.

Mathema said the government is addressing the teachers’ concerns.